A highly qualified university graduate seeking work as a domestic servant has stunned many in China, even as the job market for graduates becomes increasingly challenging. Photo: Handout A highly qualified university graduate seeking work as a domestic servant has stunned many in China, even as the job market for graduates becomes increasingly challenging. Photo: Handout
Top Chinese university graduate working as a domestic servant highlights challenges for job-seeking graduates

  • The 29-year-old woman graduated from the prestigious Tsinghua University and had worked as a live-in helper
  • Some accused her of squandering her talents, while others envied her high salary

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 9:50am, 29 May, 2021

