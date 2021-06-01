A Beijing academic has said that he will stop pressuring his daughter over her academic performance after his tutoring methods left her depressed and anxious. Photo: Baidu A Beijing academic has said that he will stop pressuring his daughter over her academic performance after his tutoring methods left her depressed and anxious. Photo: Baidu
Chinese university professor complains ‘lower IQ’ daughter is ‘mediocre student’ due to poor primary school results in viral video

  • An associate professor at Peking University has complained online that his daughter is at the bottom of her class
  • He now says he has given up on his aggressive coaching methods as she has become depressed and anxious about her studies

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 9:22am, 1 Jun, 2021

