A Beijing academic has said that he will stop pressuring his daughter over her academic performance after his tutoring methods left her depressed and anxious. Photo: Baidu
Chinese university professor complains ‘lower IQ’ daughter is ‘mediocre student’ due to poor primary school results in viral video
- An associate professor at Peking University has complained online that his daughter is at the bottom of her class
- He now says he has given up on his aggressive coaching methods as she has become depressed and anxious about her studies
Topic | China Society
