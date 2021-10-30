A carpet from the Ming dynasty is expected to be valued at between US$4.08 million to US$5.4 million at an upcomig auction at Christie's. CREDIT: Christie's
Ming dynasty carpet that may have graced the throne valued at US$5.4 million in upcoming Christie’s auction
- There are only 39 known intact carpets from the Ming dynasty and only 16 that feature an imperial dragon
- An American couple originally bought the carpet on their honeymoon in China in 1920 before it was sold to a person in Switzerland in 1987
Topic | Chinese history
