China plans sweeping changes to mental health treatment options for school children. Photo: Getty Images
China to require mental health screening as part of student health check-ups
- The effort is part of a plan to normalise mental health awareness in an effort to treat and prevent depression
- However, most experts do not believe many mental health disorders can be prevented as they are out of the individual’s control
Topic | China society
