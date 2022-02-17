A Chinese man claims a criminal gang in Cambodia held him hostage and drew his blood repeatedly over many months. Photo: The Paper
People & Culture / Social Welfare

‘Blood slave’ kidnapped by Chinese crime gang in Cambodia drained for months and threatened with organ harvesting

  • The man was held in a bed surrounded by 4 guards with 7 other victims and threatened with organ harvesting if he could not provide blood
  • He managed to escape with the help of a member of the operation and is now recovering in hospital

Topic | China society
Alice Yan
Alice Yan

17 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
