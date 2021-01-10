The “smart cushion” distributed to staff at Hebo Technology in Hangzhou, China, that can not only monitor the vital signs of the chair’s occupant but also their absences from their desk.
‘Smart’ cushion that reports staff absences to the boss prompts outrage online, and may be illegal
- When staff at Hebo Technology in Hangzhou, China, were given a ‘smart’ cushion the company had developed, they took it as a goodwill gesture
- The cushion monitors vital signs and tells them when to stretch, but also tells human resources if they are away from their desks. Internet users voiced outrage
