A screen grab shows a woman surnamed Guan, who attacked an actor during a Pirates of the Caribbean show at Shanghai Disneyland. Photo: Baidu A screen grab shows a woman surnamed Guan, who attacked an actor during a Pirates of the Caribbean show at Shanghai Disneyland. Photo: Baidu
Shanghai Disneyland show cancelled, police called after audience member attacks actor. Family blames her mental health

  • A woman walked on stage during a Pirates of the Caribbean show and started hitting an actor while shouting at him
  • Relatives of the attacker said she had previously showed signs of mental illness, and a hospital later diagnosed ‘acute mental illness’

Updated: 1:50pm, 23 Feb, 2021

