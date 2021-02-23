A screen grab shows a woman surnamed Guan, who attacked an actor during a Pirates of the Caribbean show at Shanghai Disneyland. Photo: Baidu
Shanghai Disneyland show cancelled, police called after audience member attacks actor. Family blames her mental health
- A woman walked on stage during a Pirates of the Caribbean show and started hitting an actor while shouting at him
- Relatives of the attacker said she had previously showed signs of mental illness, and a hospital later diagnosed ‘acute mental illness’
