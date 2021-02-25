Image of a Chinese spittoon being sold on Amazon as a “1960s Chinese Antique Kitchen and Table Decoration Enamel Bowl” for champagne, fruit or vegetables. Photo: Amazon Image of a Chinese spittoon being sold on Amazon as a “1960s Chinese Antique Kitchen and Table Decoration Enamel Bowl” for champagne, fruit or vegetables. Photo: Amazon
Bowls for spit marketed as fruit baskets by Chinese sellers on Amazon for up to 20 times the local price

  • Also traditionally used as chamber pots, the bowls, known as ‘tan yu’ in China, have been seen online marketed as ‘Chinese traditional antiques’
  • An investigation found the Amazon sellers were mostly based in mainland China, according to addresses attached to sellers’ profiles

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 1:25pm, 25 Feb, 2021

