Bowls for spit marketed as fruit baskets by Chinese sellers on Amazon for up to 20 times the local price
- Also traditionally used as chamber pots, the bowls, known as ‘tan yu’ in China, have been seen online marketed as ‘Chinese traditional antiques’
- An investigation found the Amazon sellers were mostly based in mainland China, according to addresses attached to sellers’ profiles
Image of a Chinese spittoon being sold on Amazon as a “1960s Chinese Antique Kitchen and Table Decoration Enamel Bowl” for champagne, fruit or vegetables. Photo: Amazon