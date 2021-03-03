The teacher (not in this picture) has been removed from teaching duties but remains at the middle school in Tianjin, where she has been allocated other duties. Photo: Getty Images
‘Most beautiful’ Chinese teacher who discriminated against students by demeaning their parents forced to step down
- The teacher, once voted the ‘most beautiful’ for her outstanding teaching, blamed her students’ bad behaviour on their parents’ income and position in society
- A recording of her criticisms went viral online, prompting a social media outcry
