A video showing the self-styled master performing magical breast enlargement on a group of women. Photo: Beijing News
Man in China claiming to be Taoist master offering breast implants with ‘mind control’ and witchcraft has authorities worried
- The middle-aged man calls himself the Guhao master and also claims he can make people smarter by ‘blowing air into their head’
- But he has caught the attention of regulatory officials, who are suspicious of the claims
Topic | China Society
