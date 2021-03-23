‘China is not what it was before,’ wrote one person at news portal 163.com. ‘We have the confidence to talk to the US aggressively.’ Image: SCMP ‘China is not what it was before,’ wrote one person at news portal 163.com. ‘We have the confidence to talk to the US aggressively.’ Image: SCMP
‘Stop interfering in China’s internal affairs’: patriotic products quoting US-Alaska summit take off online on Taobao

  • A slew of products bearing the word’s of China’s foreign policy chief have flooded China’s online stores including lighters, T-shirts, hoodies, and bags
  • Many approve of aggressive and defiant tone struck at fiery meeting and compare to China’s humiliation by the West more than a century ago

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 4:18pm, 23 Mar, 2021

