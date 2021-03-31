Visitors to a zoo in Sichuan province, China, were stunned to find a dog in a harness waiting to greet them on the other side of the lion enclosure. Photo: Handout. Visitors to a zoo in Sichuan province, China, were stunned to find a dog in a harness waiting to greet them on the other side of the lion enclosure. Photo: Handout.
Visitors to a zoo in Sichuan province, China, were stunned to find a dog in a harness waiting to greet them on the other side of the lion enclosure. Photo: Handout.
China Society
People & Culture /  Trending in China

Chinese zoo embarrassed after attempting to pass off golden retriever dog as an African lion

  • Visitors to a zoo in China were shocked to find a golden retriever waiting to greet them in a cage labelled as an African lion enclosure
  • The zoo claimed it was a misunderstanding involving the owner’s pet dog and that there were now lions in the cage

Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 3:11pm, 31 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Visitors to a zoo in Sichuan province, China, were stunned to find a dog in a harness waiting to greet them on the other side of the lion enclosure. Photo: Handout. Visitors to a zoo in Sichuan province, China, were stunned to find a dog in a harness waiting to greet them on the other side of the lion enclosure. Photo: Handout.
Visitors to a zoo in Sichuan province, China, were stunned to find a dog in a harness waiting to greet them on the other side of the lion enclosure. Photo: Handout.
READ FULL ARTICLE