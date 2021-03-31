Visitors to a zoo in Sichuan province, China, were stunned to find a dog in a harness waiting to greet them on the other side of the lion enclosure. Photo: Handout.
Chinese zoo embarrassed after attempting to pass off golden retriever dog as an African lion
- Visitors to a zoo in China were shocked to find a golden retriever waiting to greet them in a cage labelled as an African lion enclosure
- The zoo claimed it was a misunderstanding involving the owner’s pet dog and that there were now lions in the cage
