Police mug shot of criminal Batu Menghe. Officials who let the convicted murderer walk free just months into a 15-year sentence have now been punished. Photo: Handout
China shocked by mass cover up that saw convicted murderer, freed after three months, go on to become a high ranking official
- 84 officials helped man walk free from prison and rise to high office after stabbing a boy to death
- The victim’s mother spent 30 years fighting for justice
Topic | Human rights in China
