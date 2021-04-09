Police mug shot of criminal Batu Menghe. Officials who let the convicted murderer walk free just months into a 15-year sentence have now been punished. Photo: Handout Police mug shot of criminal Batu Menghe. Officials who let the convicted murderer walk free just months into a 15-year sentence have now been punished. Photo: Handout
China shocked by mass cover up that saw convicted murderer, freed after three months, go on to become a high ranking official

  • 84 officials helped man walk free from prison and rise to high office after stabbing a boy to death
  • The victim’s mother spent 30 years fighting for justice

Topic |   Human rights in China
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 1:16pm, 9 Apr, 2021

Police mug shot of criminal Batu Menghe. Officials who let the convicted murderer walk free just months into a 15-year sentence have now been punished. Photo: Handout Police mug shot of criminal Batu Menghe. Officials who let the convicted murderer walk free just months into a 15-year sentence have now been punished. Photo: Handout
Police mug shot of criminal Batu Menghe. Officials who let the convicted murderer walk free just months into a 15-year sentence have now been punished. Photo: Handout
