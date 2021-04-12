Cartoons such as My Little Pony have been labelled dangerous and too violent for children by a Chinese consumer group. Photo: Handout
Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures, Peppa Pig and My Little Pony children’s cartoons too dangerous and violent, Chinese consumer group claims
- The report claimed it found a total of 123 ‘gloomy, thrilling and suspenseful’ scenes and what it called ‘exaggerated facial expressions’
- In a scene in the My Little Pony cartoon, a character dips itself in lava, and in Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures there are scenes of characters hanging from a helicopter
