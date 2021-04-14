A consumer dispute over a dish of sea urchin eggs has led to heated debate online after the customer posted a video showing the dish. Photo: Baidu A consumer dispute over a dish of sea urchin eggs has led to heated debate online after the customer posted a video showing the dish. Photo: Baidu
Hainan
Chinese Governor of Hainan pulled into Sanya seafood urchin scandal as tourist refuses to accept official investigation result

  • The dispute centres around whether or not any sea urchin meat was used in a dish prepared at a restaurant on Hainan island last week
  • Sanya is among the top tourist destinations on the mainland, making the island’s government wary of any potential threats to tourism dollars

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 6:15am, 14 Apr, 2021

