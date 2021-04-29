Smelliest food in the world, luoshifen, or snail-based rice noodles, is creating a buzz on Chinese social media and attracting President Xi’s attention. Photo: Handout/Tom Leung
Luosifen, the controversial smelly Chinese soup noodle dish that went from obscurity to durian-level fame
- The noodle dish divides opinion sharply, with some families sending relatives eating it out on the street to avoid the stench
- Others say the flavour is life-changing and claim the soup is addictive once tasted
