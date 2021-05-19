Mainland China now celebrates several Valentine’s Days, including the traditional date of February 14. Photo: Artwork
‘Envelopes with money’: materialism takes centre stage during Chinese Valentine’s Day as people use the love language ‘easily and directly’
- There are now several Valentine’s Days in China apart from February 14
- Gift buying as an expression of love is a major part of emerging customs these days
