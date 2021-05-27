A woman in China is seeking damages after a lending company described her as a prostitute in official documents. Photo: Reuters
China’s central bank drops hammer on a lending firm after it marks client’s profession as a prostitute
- The lending firm had described their client as a ‘professional chicken’, a Chinese euphemism for prostitute
- The People’s Bank of China has banned the firm from accessing the national financial credit system
