A woman in China is seeking damages after a lending company described her as a prostitute in official documents. Photo: Reuters A woman in China is seeking damages after a lending company described her as a prostitute in official documents. Photo: Reuters
A woman in China is seeking damages after a lending company described her as a prostitute in official documents. Photo: Reuters
People & Culture /  Trending in China

China’s central bank drops hammer on a lending firm after it marks client’s profession as a prostitute

  • The lending firm had described their client as a ‘professional chicken’, a Chinese euphemism for prostitute
  • The People’s Bank of China has banned the firm from accessing the national financial credit system

Topic |   Banking & Finance
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 9:25am, 27 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman in China is seeking damages after a lending company described her as a prostitute in official documents. Photo: Reuters A woman in China is seeking damages after a lending company described her as a prostitute in official documents. Photo: Reuters
A woman in China is seeking damages after a lending company described her as a prostitute in official documents. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE