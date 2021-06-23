China Quirky: A woman bought water she believed to be magical then called the police, and a restuarant has apologised for revealing a famous actor was dining there online. Photo: Artwork
Quirky China: woman falls for ‘amnesia water’ scam, actor Xiao Zhan mobbed at hotpot restaurant, and man carrying bags of rice finds fame
- A woman was told that amnesia water was so magical she would forget her troubles after drinking it
- Crazed fans of Xiao Zhan, a famous actor on the mainland, mobbed a hotpot restaurant after his location was revealed online by the venue
Topic | China Society
China Quirky: A woman bought water she believed to be magical then called the police, and a restuarant has apologised for revealing a famous actor was dining there online. Photo: Artwork