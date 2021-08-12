A woman, identified by her nickname Huahua, said a naked man entered her hotel room at 3am and asked her ‘why are you pretending?’ Photo: Weibo
Woman vows to sue hotel for 15 US cents after naked man barged into her room
- The woman said the lawsuit would be an effort to draw attention to lax hotel security
- Workers had even previously escorted the man back to his room following earlier attempts to enter random rooms
