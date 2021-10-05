A device that can apparently be used to turn off stereos has gone viral on the Chinese internet for its potential use to fight square dancing annoyances. Photo: Handout
China’s dancing grannies: Viral ‘stun gun’ claims to solve square dancing dilemma by sabotaging the music
- The device looks like a flashlight and can be used from a distance of between 50 to 80 metres
- Dancing grannies are an important form of exercise and social activity for older Chinese people, but are also a source of public annoyance
Topic | Trending
A device that can apparently be used to turn off stereos has gone viral on the Chinese internet for its potential use to fight square dancing annoyances. Photo: Handout