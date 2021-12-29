Qiu Shaochun was nicknamed ‘Nanjing Fat Brother’ by the Chinese internet for trying to stop a violent rampage in May. Photo: Tuotiao
‘Nanjing fat brother’ still struggling half-a-year after getting stabbed trying to stop a violent rampage in China

  • Qiu Shaochun was stabbed trying to subdue a man who went on a crazy rampage directed at his ex-wife
  • Seven months later, the man still wears an incontinence bag because he cannot control his bowels

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 9:50am, 29 Dec, 2021

