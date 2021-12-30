A wedding ignored tradition in southern China (left) and one pup got a special birthday present (right). Photo: Handout
Quirky China: 520 drones for a dog’s birthday, a groom in a wedding dress and feminine hygiene advertising faux pas
- In this week’s quirky China, a woman spent US$15,700 renting drones for her dog’s birthday
- The feminine hygiene company Kotex apologised for an advertisement featuring men using sanitary pads incorrectly
Topic | Social media
