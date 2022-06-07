A husky turns on a rice cooker to prepare a meal while his owner is out running errands. Photo: Douyin
Pet husky dog in China learns how to cook a meal for owner after figuring out how to turn on an electric rice cooker
- A video on Chinese social media shows a pet dog following his owner’s voice commands over an online surveillance system and turning on cooking appliances
- Lucky has been trained to do a range of household chores, such as flushing the toilet, turning off and on taps and lights and even fastening seat belts
