A husky turns on a rice cooker to prepare a meal while his owner is out running errands. Photo: Douyin
Pet husky dog in China learns how to cook a meal for owner after figuring out how to turn on an electric rice cooker

  • A video on Chinese social media shows a pet dog following his owner’s voice commands over an online surveillance system and turning on cooking appliances
  • Lucky has been trained to do a range of household chores, such as flushing the toilet, turning off and on taps and lights and even fastening seat belts

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 9:10am, 7 Jun, 2022

