A Chinese man has had to divorce his Ukrainian wife to become sole guardian of their son so the boy can emigrate and reunite with his parents. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Split up for love’: family separated by war and Covid forced by China’s complex bureaucracy to get divorced to reunite

  • The war in her home country is preventing a Ukrainian citizen from getting paperwork to let her son leave China and reunite the family
  • The boy has been separated from his mother for more than a year and was away from his father, who works abroad, for more than five months

Mandy Zuo
Updated: 9:00am, 2 Sep, 2022

