A karaoke bar says it was unaware that photos and songs of fallen singer Kris Wu had been banned after a large fine was given to the venue. Photo: Handout
‘Tainted artist’ Kris Wu: karaoke bar in China fined US$1,400 for using songs and photos of ex-pop star alleged rapist

  • The Chinese government often bans songs it deems dangerous or immoral from karaoke venues but intensified its efforts last year
  • Chinese-Canadian Wu is listed as a ‘tainted artist’ in China after he was charged with rape and is currently awaiting a verdict after being tried

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 6:00pm, 23 Sep, 2022

