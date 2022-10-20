Two giant pandas leave China to begin journey to Qatar, the host nation of the Fifa 2022 World Cup. Photo: SCMP composite
Two giant pandas leave China to begin journey to Qatar, the host nation of the Fifa 2022 World Cup. Photo: SCMP composite
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

Two giant Chinese pandas en route to Qatar for first-ever ‘panda diplomacy’ in Middle East ahead of this year’s World Cup

  • The pair, named Si Hai and Jing Jing in China, will be renamed when they arrive in Qatar
  • While the football team will not compete, China played a huge role in building the infrastructure that allowed the World Cup to happen

Kevin McSpadden
Kevin McSpadden

Updated: 9:00am, 20 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Two giant pandas leave China to begin journey to Qatar, the host nation of the Fifa 2022 World Cup. Photo: SCMP composite
Two giant pandas leave China to begin journey to Qatar, the host nation of the Fifa 2022 World Cup. Photo: SCMP composite
READ FULL ARTICLE