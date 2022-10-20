Two giant pandas leave China to begin journey to Qatar, the host nation of the Fifa 2022 World Cup. Photo: SCMP composite
Two giant Chinese pandas en route to Qatar for first-ever ‘panda diplomacy’ in Middle East ahead of this year’s World Cup
- The pair, named Si Hai and Jing Jing in China, will be renamed when they arrive in Qatar
- While the football team will not compete, China played a huge role in building the infrastructure that allowed the World Cup to happen
Two giant pandas leave China to begin journey to Qatar, the host nation of the Fifa 2022 World Cup. Photo: SCMP composite