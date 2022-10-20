Nicknamed ‘off-duty slides’, the building designer hopes it helps people stay youthful. Photo: SCMP Composite
You think your office is fun? This building in China features slides for when it’s time to get off work
- The slides criss-cross throughout the building and finish with an exit shaped like a phonograph
- The head of the project said the goal was to help people ‘stay young at heart’
Nicknamed ‘off-duty slides’, the building designer hopes it helps people stay youthful. Photo: SCMP Composite