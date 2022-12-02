A high school student in northwestern China has been re-instated after she was expelled for smuggling deep-fried pancakes over a wall into a campus locked down due to Covid-19. Photo: SCMP Composite.
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

‘She smuggled pancakes over a wall’: online backlash forces school to back down over expulsion of student who sneaked deep-fried treats into locked-down campus

  • Deep-fried pancake business of student’s family had hoped to make clandestine sales into a locked-down school campus
  • Local government officials ordered the school to reverse the decision to expel the girl amid widespread public anger

Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 6:00pm, 2 Dec, 2022

