A high school student in northwestern China has been re-instated after she was expelled for smuggling deep-fried pancakes over a wall into a campus locked down due to Covid-19. Photo: SCMP Composite.
‘She smuggled pancakes over a wall’: online backlash forces school to back down over expulsion of student who sneaked deep-fried treats into locked-down campus
- Deep-fried pancake business of student’s family had hoped to make clandestine sales into a locked-down school campus
- Local government officials ordered the school to reverse the decision to expel the girl amid widespread public anger
