Pregnant woman argues with train passenger over crying baby
‘No big deal to have a child’: high-speed rail row between pregnant woman and young mother over noisy baby prompts calls for ‘quiet carriages’
- Screaming match breaks out between pregnant woman and young mother with noisy baby on high-speed train
- Viral video of the incident is viewed more than 500 million times, reigniting debate over social needs and responsibilities
