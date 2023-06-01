A woman in Taiwan has received overwhelming support online after she posted on social media about almost being kicked out of a friend’s wedding banquet for wearing jeans and T-shirt. Photo: SCMP composite
Denim difficulty: Taiwan woman in jeans faces wedding ejection over dress code violation, gets huge online support
- Denim-wearing woman harangued by brother of the bride as she sat down to meal at nuptials in holed jeans and a white T-shirt
- Groom and his family step in to mediate and she is eventually allowed to stay, story prompts messages of online support for woman
