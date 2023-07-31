A restaurant in a tourist hotspot in China, which offered service by “macho” male waiters who fed diners food mouth-to-mouth, has been forced to close for offending “social ethics”. Photo: SCMP composite/The Paper
‘Macho restaurant’: raunchy eatery in China where muscle-bound waiters fed women diners mouth-to-mouth and licked ‘rods’ forced to close
- Racy eatery in tourist hotspot goes too far for local authorities, forced to close, has cash seized and owners slapped with fine
- Ripped male waiters exposed muscles, danced provocatively and wiped women diners’ mouths after feeding them mouth-to-mouth
