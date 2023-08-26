As overseas destinations witness a post-Covid-19 boom in travellers from China, mainland holidaymakers are certainly making their mark on the global tourism industry. The country’s 2023 May Day holiday saw a seven-fold year-on-year increase in the number of orders related to overseas travel, according to Ctrip, China’s largest online travel services provider. Outbound Chinese tourists are expected to reach 115 million by the end of 2023, recovering 74 per cent of the same figure in 2019. Nearby countries like Japan, South Korea, and other Southeast Asian countries such as Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia remained firm favourites among Chinese in the first half of 2023, according to a report by the mobile payment service provider Alipay. Alipay is an online payment platform established by Alibaba Group which owns the South China Morning Post. Meanwhile, European destinations are as popular as ever. To help you globetrot with ease, the Post has prepared a guide to the handiest phrases you will need on your travels. Thailand Sawadee ka or Sawadee khrup – Hello In the Land of Smiles, saying hello is the easiest way to survive in a polite country like Thailand. “Ka” is used by women, and “khrup” is for men. Khun – Mr, Ms, or Miss Use this before a person’s given name to show politeness and respect. Malaysia Apa khabar? – How are you? Malaysians greet each other by asking “Apa khabar”, meaning “What news”. Okay lah Blending the lingo of Malaysia and Singapore? Adding a “lah” at the end of a sentence for emphasis. Also, “No lah”, “Let’s eat lah”, etc. Perlahan sikit – Slow down That’s how to hail a taxi in the land of speedy drivers. Singapore Can Perhaps the most confusing piece of Singlish, “can”, has varying meanings depending on the Singlish modifiers used with it. The phrase “Can or not?” means “Can you do this?” And “Can meh?” expresses doubt which means “Can you really do it?” As a positive response, you can say “Can lah” which means “Of course, it can be done.” Catch no ball – I have no idea Use this if you can’t understand what a Singaporean says. It is derived from the Hokkien dialect. Makan already – How are you? Singaporeans greet each other with food – the Malay word “makan” means food or eat. Japan Sumimasen – Excuse me When asking for anything – food, information, or help – use this as a preamble. Onegai shimasu – Please Politeness goes a long way in Japan, adding a “onegai shimasu” at the end of any request will help. Kore wo kudasaii – I will have this please South Korea Annyeong haseyo – Hello An English “hello” is never polite enough when greeting people older or of higher rank than you in South Korea. Ggagga juseyo – Discount, please Maywoyo – Spicy South Korean food is famously spicy. Point at the dish and ask “Maywoyo” to check before you decide to order it or not. France Bonjour – Good day “Bonjour” is always welcome, even to passing strangers in the street. “Bonsoir” is for greeting people in the evening. Merci beaucoup – Thank you very much Parlez-vous anglais? – Do you speak English? If you ask politely, even French people will speak English with you. Italy Ciao – Hello or Goodbye “Ciao” and a smiling face will pretty much guarantee a pleasant trip in Italy. Che vuoi? – What do you want? Italians prefer to show rather than tell. The best-known Italian hand gesture is “pinched fingers” which is used when a person fails to grasp a meaning, sometimes in a provocative manner. Non so – I don’t know Open your arms and show both palms while shrugging your shoulders to show people you have no idea. Australia G’day – Hello Greet Aussies like a local with “G’day” – the phrase “Good day” jammed together. Ta – Thanks A more colloquial and shortened version of “thanks”, “ta” is an informal way to show appreciation. United Kingdom Cheers – Thanks “Cheers” to Brits works even without a glass of beer. Use it instead of “thanks” and you will sound like a local. Raining again? Brits more often than not greet each other by talking about the country’s unpredictable weather. United States Thanks for the service “Keep the change” sounds outdated in these digital days, but it will always be welcomed if you thank people for service instead after tipping them. Tell me about it No, you are not being asked to tell anyone about anything, Americans say this to let YOU know that THEY know exactly what YOU are talking about.