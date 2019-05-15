Channels

Huawei Technologies offices in Reading, England. On Tuesday, the company’s chairman, Liang Hua, told a conference in London that the Chinese telecommunications giant was prepared to include pledges in its government contracts not to facilitate “back door” espionage by Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Europe

Huawei will commit to ‘no-spy agreements’ to win government contracts, chairman says amid US pressure on allies over 5G fears

  • Concession comes as US presses its allies not to include Huawei as they build their 5G networks
  • US State Department official confirms Washington continues to regard Huawei a national security risk: ‘We have to protect our information’
Topic |   Huawei
SCMP

Owen Churchill  

Nectar Gan  

Published: 2:23am, 15 May, 2019

Updated: 11:24pm, 15 May, 2019

US President Donald Trump speaks at the Cameron LNG export facility in Louisiana on Tuesday. Photo: AP
China

Donald Trump expected to sign executive order this week paving way for US telecoms ban on Huawei

  • Move would bar US companies from using telecoms equipment made by firms posing national security risk
  • Order, which will not name specific countries or companies, has been under consideration for more than a year but has repeatedly been delayed
Topic |   Huawei
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 7:06am, 15 May, 2019

Updated: 11:17am, 15 May, 2019

