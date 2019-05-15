Huawei Technologies offices in Reading, England. On Tuesday, the company’s chairman, Liang Hua, told a conference in London that the Chinese telecommunications giant was prepared to include pledges in its government contracts not to facilitate “back door” espionage by Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Huawei will commit to ‘no-spy agreements’ to win government contracts, chairman says amid US pressure on allies over 5G fears
- Concession comes as US presses its allies not to include Huawei as they build their 5G networks
- US State Department official confirms Washington continues to regard Huawei a national security risk: ‘We have to protect our information’
US President Donald Trump speaks at the Cameron LNG export facility in Louisiana on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Donald Trump expected to sign executive order this week paving way for US telecoms ban on Huawei
- Move would bar US companies from using telecoms equipment made by firms posing national security risk
- Order, which will not name specific countries or companies, has been under consideration for more than a year but has repeatedly been delayed
