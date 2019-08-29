Giuseppe Conte said after meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella that he would meet with the parties immediately in a bid to establish political stability as quickly as possible. Photo: AFP
Italy’s ‘Mr Nobody’ ex-PM Conte is back, gets second shot at governing
- Italy’s president has given the recently resigned premier, Giuseppe Conte, a fresh mandate
- Comes as populist 5-Star Movement and centre-left Democrats form an unlikely alliance
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte touches Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's shoulder as he delivers a speech at the Italian Senate. Photo: AFP
Italy PM Giuseppe Conte resigns, launches blistering attack on deputy Matteo Salvini
- The political crisis has raised concerns about the Italian economy, whose debt ratio is at 132 per cent of gross domestic product
