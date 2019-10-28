Matteo Salvini, leader of Italy's far-right League party. Photo: AFP
Italy’s right-wing alliance sweeps polls with election triumph in former left-wing stronghold
- Far-right leader and former interior minister Matteo Salvini had vowed to wrest Umbria, a hilly region prized for its truffles and prosciutto, from the left
- He said Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s ‘days are numbered’ as he eyes a series of key regional votes that he hopes will sweep him back to power
Topic | Italy
The leader of Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski after the first exit polls. Photo: AFP
Nationalist right wing Law and Justice party wins second term in Polish elections
- Law and Justice is planning to further tighten its grip on Polish society and institutions, having halted a generation-long drive toward the European mainstream
Topic | Poland
