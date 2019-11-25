A doctor looks at an X-ray of a woman's broken wrist displayed during the exhibition. Photo: AP
In Italy, X-rays of broken bones lay bare realities of domestic violence
- A hospital in Milan is displaying scans from victims of domestic violence who have passed through its doors as part of an exhibition
- The event has been planned to coincide with Monday’s International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women
Topic | Italy
The word "violence" is pasted onto a wall by a group of women in a dark street in Paris. Photo: AP
France has a domestic violence problem. Women are frustrated and losing patience
- More than 130 women have died from domestic violence this year alone in France, according to activists
- Women have pasted signs all over Paris to pressure authorities to do more to help the victims
Topic | France
