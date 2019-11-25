Channels

A doctor looks at an X-ray of a woman's broken wrist displayed during the exhibition. Photo: AP
Europe

In Italy, X-rays of broken bones lay bare realities of domestic violence

  • A hospital in Milan is displaying scans from victims of domestic violence who have passed through its doors as part of an exhibition
  • The event has been planned to coincide with Monday’s International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women
Topic |   Italy
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 2:48pm, 25 Nov, 2019

The word "violence" is pasted onto a wall by a group of women in a dark street in Paris. Photo: AP
Europe

France has a domestic violence problem. Women are frustrated and losing patience

  • More than 130 women have died from domestic violence this year alone in France, according to activists
  • Women have pasted signs all over Paris to pressure authorities to do more to help the victims
Topic |   France
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 2:03am, 23 Nov, 2019

