A mourner with a protective face mask attends a funeral service in Nembro, Italy, on March 7. The small town risks going down in history as having the highest percentage of victims in the coronavirus epidemic. Photo: EPA-EFE
Plague almost wiped out the Italian village of Nembro. Death has returned with Covid-19
- Town risks going down in history as having the highest percentage of victims in the country’s coronavirus outbreak
- Of Nembro’s five priests, tending to 11,500 residents, four fell ill recently with only one left standing
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
A mourner with a protective face mask attends a funeral service in Nembro, Italy, on March 7. The small town risks going down in history as having the highest percentage of victims in the coronavirus epidemic. Photo: EPA-EFE