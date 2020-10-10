Carlo Acutis, an Italian boy who died in 2006, lies in state ahead of being beatified by Cardinal Agostino Vallini. Photo: AP
Italian teenager close to becoming world’s first millennial saint
- Carlo Acutis, who died of leukaemia in 2006, was placed on the path to sainthood after the Vatican ruled he had miraculously saved another boy’s life
- He was described as a ‘computer genius’ who turned to the internet to spread the word on miracles
