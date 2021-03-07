Migrants and local supporters take part in a protest march from Las Raices camp to San Cristobal de la Laguna on the island of Tenerife to demand permission to travel to Spain's mainland. Photo: DPA Migrants and local supporters take part in a protest march from Las Raices camp to San Cristobal de la Laguna on the island of Tenerife to demand permission to travel to Spain's mainland. Photo: DPA
African migrants on Tenerife demonstrate to demand permission to travel to Spanish mainland

  • The conditions in the refugee camps are unbearable, the Canarias7 television channel quoted participants at the rally as saying
  • The Spanish government rejects this and only wants to move migrants in need of special care from the camps on the islands to the mainland

DPA
DPA

Updated: 4:34am, 7 Mar, 2021

