Migrants and local supporters take part in a protest march from Las Raices camp to San Cristobal de la Laguna on the island of Tenerife to demand permission to travel to Spain's mainland. Photo: DPA
African migrants on Tenerife demonstrate to demand permission to travel to Spanish mainland
- The conditions in the refugee camps are unbearable, the Canarias7 television channel quoted participants at the rally as saying
- The Spanish government rejects this and only wants to move migrants in need of special care from the camps on the islands to the mainland
Topic | Human rights
