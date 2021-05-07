Customer Claudio Zampiga sniffs his pizza at the first automatic pizza vending machine in Rome, Italy on Thursday. Photo: Reuters Customer Claudio Zampiga sniffs his pizza at the first automatic pizza vending machine in Rome, Italy on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Customer Claudio Zampiga sniffs his pizza at the first automatic pizza vending machine in Rome, Italy on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Food and Drinks
World /  Europe

Pizza vending machine prompts curiosity and horror in Rome

  • Customers can watch the ‘Mr Go Pizza’ cook their food behind a small glass window in just three minutes, but not everyone is impressed
  • The new vending machine offers four kinds of pizza costing from US$5.20 to US$7.20

Topic |   Food and Drinks
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:39am, 7 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Customer Claudio Zampiga sniffs his pizza at the first automatic pizza vending machine in Rome, Italy on Thursday. Photo: Reuters Customer Claudio Zampiga sniffs his pizza at the first automatic pizza vending machine in Rome, Italy on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Customer Claudio Zampiga sniffs his pizza at the first automatic pizza vending machine in Rome, Italy on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE