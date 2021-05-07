Customer Claudio Zampiga sniffs his pizza at the first automatic pizza vending machine in Rome, Italy on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Pizza vending machine prompts curiosity and horror in Rome
- Customers can watch the ‘Mr Go Pizza’ cook their food behind a small glass window in just three minutes, but not everyone is impressed
- The new vending machine offers four kinds of pizza costing from US$5.20 to US$7.20
Topic | Food and Drinks
