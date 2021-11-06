A wooden bed inside the slave room at a Roman villa in Pompeii. Photo: Pompeii Archaeological Park/Ministry of Cultural Heritage and Activities and Tourism/Reuters A wooden bed inside the slave room at a Roman villa in Pompeii. Photo: Pompeii Archaeological Park/Ministry of Cultural Heritage and Activities and Tourism/Reuters
Room unearthed at Pompeii villa in Italy throws light on daily life of slaves

  • The 16 sq m room, containing three wooden beds and other objects, was discovered in Civita Giuliana
  • Two of the beds were 1.7m long while the third was just 1.4m, indicating the room might have been used by a small slave family

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:26pm, 6 Nov, 2021

A wooden bed inside the slave room at a Roman villa in Pompeii. Photo: Pompeii Archaeological Park/Ministry of Cultural Heritage and Activities and Tourism/Reuters
