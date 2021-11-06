A wooden bed inside the slave room at a Roman villa in Pompeii. Photo: Pompeii Archaeological Park/Ministry of Cultural Heritage and Activities and Tourism/Reuters
Room unearthed at Pompeii villa in Italy throws light on daily life of slaves
- The 16 sq m room, containing three wooden beds and other objects, was discovered in Civita Giuliana
- Two of the beds were 1.7m long while the third was just 1.4m, indicating the room might have been used by a small slave family
Topic | Italy
A wooden bed inside the slave room at a Roman villa in Pompeii. Photo: Pompeii Archaeological Park/Ministry of Cultural Heritage and Activities and Tourism/Reuters