Defendant Sean Binder stands with his mother outside court on the island of Lesbos, Greece. The trial of two dozen humanitarian activists who helped migrants reach Greece three years ago was adjourned on November 18 shortly after opening and moved to an appeals court. Photo: AFP
Greece adjourns trial of 24 volunteers who helped migrants reach Lesbos, immediately sends case to appeals court
- Group, accused of helping a ‘criminal’ non-profit search-and-rescue organisation, says it wanted to help save lives
- Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and other rights groups say all charges should be dropped
Topic | Human rights
Defendant Sean Binder stands with his mother outside court on the island of Lesbos, Greece. The trial of two dozen humanitarian activists who helped migrants reach Greece three years ago was adjourned on November 18 shortly after opening and moved to an appeals court. Photo: AFP