Participants attend the ‘Cities Stand With Ukraine’ event in Florence, Italy on March 12. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ukraine war: Thousands mass in Kyiv’s twin city Florence, Italy to back Ukraine
- Florence has been twinned with Kyiv since the 1960s, when Ukraine’s capital sent aid to the Tuscan city to help it recover from a devastating flood
- The crowds waved blue and yellow flags in Piazza Santa Croce as church bells tolled 17 times – one for each day since Russia invaded Ukraine
Topic | Italy
