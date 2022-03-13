Participants attend the ‘Cities Stand With Ukraine’ event in Florence, Italy on March 12. Photo: EPA-EFE
Participants attend the ‘Cities Stand With Ukraine’ event in Florence, Italy on March 12. Photo: EPA-EFE
Italy
World /  Europe

Ukraine war: Thousands mass in Kyiv’s twin city Florence, Italy to back Ukraine

  • Florence has been twinned with Kyiv since the 1960s, when Ukraine’s capital sent aid to the Tuscan city to help it recover from a devastating flood
  • The crowds waved blue and yellow flags in Piazza Santa Croce as church bells tolled 17 times – one for each day since Russia invaded Ukraine

Topic |   Italy
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:01am, 13 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Participants attend the ‘Cities Stand With Ukraine’ event in Florence, Italy on March 12. Photo: EPA-EFE
Participants attend the ‘Cities Stand With Ukraine’ event in Florence, Italy on March 12. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE