Italian PM-designate Giorgia Meloni addresses the media at the Quirinale Palace in Rome on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni named Italy’s first woman prime minister
- Her anti-immigration Brothers of Italy party won the September polls but needs outside support to form a government
- But coalition talks have been overshadowed by disagreements over Meloni’s support for Ukraine, with her two would-be partners both considered close to Moscow
