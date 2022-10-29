Italy’s newly elected Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni looks on during the swearing-in ceremony at the Quirinale Presidential Palace in Rome on October 22. Photo: Reuters
Italy’s first woman prime minister Giorgia Meloni says: ‘Don’t call me Mister’
- The PM backtracked on a government circular saying her official title would be ‘Mr President’
- Meloni is not known as a feminist – she opposes gender quotas in boardrooms and parliament, and appointed only 6 women to her cabinet of 24
