Migrants on the deck of the Rise Above rescue ship run by the German organisation Mission Lifeline, in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of southern Italy on Sunday. Photo: AP
Italy stranding hundreds of migrants at sea as Pope urges EU to help
- Minister tells NGO boats carrying migrants to stay away from Italian ports and return to international waters once minors and vulnerable passengers disembark
- Pope Francis calls for cooperation within the European Union and for migrants to be ‘welcomed, accompanied, encouraged and integrated’
