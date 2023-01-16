This handout picture released on January 16, 2023 by the Ufficio Stampa Comando Generale Carabinieri shows Italy’s top wanted mafia boss, Matteo Messina Denaro (right), being escorted in a vehicle by carabinieri after he was arrested in his native Sicily after 30 years on the run. Photo: AFP
Italy arrests Sicilian Mafia boss, top fugitive Matteo Messina Denaro, now 60
- Messina Denaro, now 60, is the last of three long-time fugitive top-level Mafia bosses who had for decades eluded capture
- He is set to be imprisoned for two bombings in Sicily in 1992 that murdered top anti-Mafia prosecutors
This handout picture released on January 16, 2023 by the Ufficio Stampa Comando Generale Carabinieri shows Italy’s top wanted mafia boss, Matteo Messina Denaro (right), being escorted in a vehicle by carabinieri after he was arrested in his native Sicily after 30 years on the run. Photo: AFP