Rescue dog treated in rare case of alcohol addiction and withdrawal after owner dies
- The Labrador mix, named Coco, was taken to a rescue shelter in England following the death of his owner. Coco was treated by a vet after suffering from fits
- Coco and another dog had become dependent on alcohol when their owner left out drinks before he went to sleep, reported UK newspaper The Telegraph
Coco the dog. Photo: Woodside Animal Welfare Trust / Facebook