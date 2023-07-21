Police officers coordinate the search for a wild animal in a residential area in Teltow, Germany on Thursday. Photo: dpa via AP
Police hunt ‘lioness’ on the loose around Berlin
- Residents were urged to stay indoors amid reports of a wild animal seen chasing a wild boor down a street near the German capital
- Despite a massive operation involving over 100 officers as well as drones, helicopters and thermal-imaging cameras, there was still no sign of the large feline
