Police officers coordinate the search for a wild animal in a residential area in Teltow, Germany on Thursday. Photo: dpa via AP
Police officers coordinate the search for a wild animal in a residential area in Teltow, Germany on Thursday. Photo: dpa via AP
Animals
World /  Europe

Police hunt ‘lioness’ on the loose around Berlin

  • Residents were urged to stay indoors amid reports of a wild animal seen chasing a wild boor down a street near the German capital
  • Despite a massive operation involving over 100 officers as well as drones, helicopters and thermal-imaging cameras, there was still no sign of the large feline

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:58am, 21 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Police officers coordinate the search for a wild animal in a residential area in Teltow, Germany on Thursday. Photo: dpa via AP
Police officers coordinate the search for a wild animal in a residential area in Teltow, Germany on Thursday. Photo: dpa via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE